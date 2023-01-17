WATCH: Cowboys open scoring with Prescott-Schultz hookup

The Cowboys and Buccaneers offenses started the game ice cold, with four three-and-out’s back-to-back from kickoff. Following the second stop from the Dallas defense, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore found some rhythm for his guys starting with a 15-yard sideline gain by wide receiver Michael Gallup.

After the Cowboys broke the ice, a roughing the passer paired with a 17-yard run by Tony Pollard moved Dallas into striking distance. Two plays later, quarterback Dak Prescott delivered a strike over the middle to a wide-open Dalton Schultz to take the first lead in Tampa Bay.

With the defense starting hot, an early score for the Cowboys allows Dan Quinn to keep the pressure on Tom Brady and company. On the ensuing extra point, kicker Brett Maher hit it ugly and it sailed wide right so it’s 6-0 Dallas with six minutes left in the first quarter.

