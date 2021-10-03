WATCH: Cowboys open 2nd half scoring with deep bomb to Amari Cooper

The Dallas Cowboys came out of halftime probably a bit frustrated with how the first half went down. The club didn’t look their sharpest and despite scoring twice, found themselves down to a team they had outgained and sacked three times. The second-half kickoff went to the Carolina Panthers, leading 14-13, but a strong stand by the defense led to a missed 54-yard field goal and prime field position for Dak Prescott and the offense.

Kellen Moore reverted to what worked so well on the club’s first scoring drive, handing off to a hungry Ezekiel Elliott who ran three straight times for 11, five and five yards. In came Tony Pollard for a breather and out came the big guns. The Cowboys were able to stall the Panthers’ blitz and Amari Cooper got isolated on CJ Henderson down the right sideline where Prescott dropped a beautiful pass into the bucket for the QB’s second throwing score of the game.

Dak Prescott. Amari Cooper. This is top shelf football, all around.pic.twitter.com/g614OHy5PW — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) October 3, 2021

Cooper left the game early with hamstring trouble, but returned after missing a series. His route running remains someething to behold despite being hampered.

Dallas regained the lead 20-14 with the score.

