WATCH: Cowboys’ Neal creates a strip fumble in first defensive drive

After rookie linebacker Micah Parsons started the preseason with a fumble recovery on the first drive last week, hybrid linebacker Keanu Neal opened the second preseason game with a forced fumble and recovery. This is the second straight game the Dallas Cowboys has gotten a takeaway on the first defensive drive.

Neal is part of an exciting linebacker group, having three seasons with over 100 tackles, but had back-to-back injury-ridden seasons before a return to form in 2020. Neal hasn’t had a forced fumble since 2017.

This could be a taste of what Neal will bring to the defense, playing alongside a group of young defenders like Parsons and others. If Neal is able to stay healthy, he will be an intriguing piece for defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who has a history coaching him in Atlanta before this season.

