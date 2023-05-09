WATCH: Cowboys’ Micah Parsons and Deuce Vaughn in speed drill with Ja’Marr Chase

The video clip is just 13 seconds long, but there’s a ton there for Cowboys fans to get excited about.

Linebacker (and soon-to-be-full-time-defensive-end) Micah Parsons posted a bit of a recent workout session to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday. What makes it noteworthy is who he’s working out with… and how he does.

Parsons can be seen in the clip running a speed drill alongside Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and newly-drafted Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn.

A few things stand out. First, the 5-foot-5 Vaughn really does look like a munchkin next to Chase (6-foot) and Parsons (6-foot-3). Second, Vaughn’s quickness looks to be everything that was advertised as he came out of Kansas State; he keeps up with the lightning-fast Chase and then some.

But third, one can’t help but notice that the 250-pound Parsons actually beats both of them. That’s great news for the Cowboys faithful, a scary thing for opponents.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/_micahparsons11/3099046825305788826/

The trio is working out in Austin, Tex. with Tim Riley, the director of sports performance at Kollective. Parsons had said previously that he would work out away from the team as he bulks up for his expected move to full-time edge rusher; he plans to join his Cowboys teammates in time for OTAs.

For the best local Austin news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Austin American-Statesman.

Vaughn is expected to head back to The Star earlier to attend rookie minicamp. A Fort Worth-based analytics firm recently used next-gen video tracking technology to determine that he has the third-highest in-game athleticism of any running back in this year’s draft class, with an elite change-of-direction time that puts him in the top 1% of nearly 4,000 running backs in the company’s database.

Ja’Marr Chase can confirm.

More 2023 Season!

Interesting metric lauds Cowboys' combination of youth, success Cowboys to learn 2023 regular-season schedule on Thursday Cowboys rookie class features 2 of nation's Top 5 in key defensive stat

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire