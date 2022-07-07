WATCH: Cowboys LB Micah Parsons blows past comp in foot race

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons just might be the ultimate athlete across sports. This summer, he’s shown his ability to put the bat on the ball in outstanding performances in multiple softball games. He also showed his stuff on the basketball court (see below). Dallas fans know just how lightning quick he is based on his exploits on the field and although he already won the NFL’s fastest man competition in February, he may be working to cement his legacy.

While Parsons win over Ty Hill in the Pro Bowl foot race might not have been Hill’s top effort, the competition this week at agent David Mulgheta’s pro week was trying their hardest. Parsons dusted Isaiah Simmons, Andre Cisco and Casey Hayward among others. Yes, the latter two names are defensive backs.

Here’s the clip of Parsons playing some pickup basketball.

Cowboys Micah Parsons out here breaking ankles and says can’t nobody guard him in the league 👀…#CowboysNation (🎥: @MicahhParsons11 IG) pic.twitter.com/KiKsRBwKm8 — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) July 3, 2022

