WATCH: Cowboys LB Micah Parsons reacts to Mazi Smith selection

There is nothing- NOTHING- that Micah Parsons loves more than winning, whether it’s chess or a foot race or Madden or a charity home run derby or locker-room hamper basketball.

Winning on the football field, though, is the best of all, and the Cowboys linebacker seems convinced that the drafting of Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft gives him and the Cowboys the opportunity to do a lot more of it.

Parsons joined Bleacher Report for a portion of their live draft coverage Thursday night, and he was visibly pumped to learn the Cowboys had selected Smith. He even revealed that he may have gotten a preview of which way the Dallas war room was leaning, thanks to a text message from his defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn.

Parsons had sent a text to Quinn on Thursday afternoon basically making a request for the first-team All-Big Ten player.

Quinn’s reply: “‘I’m all about that life,’ with six exclamation points.”

“We about that life!” Parsons shouted on-air as the Smith pick sunk in.

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown had chimed in virtually earlier in the evening when Philadelphia grabbed Jalen Carter. But Parsons knows his NFC East rivals will have a much harder time executing their famed quarterback sneaks against him and the Dallas defense now with the 6-foot-3-inch 337 pounder playing up front.

“Huge… huge… huge,” Parsons confirmed.

Yes, Smith is huge.

His addition to the Cowboys defense is huge.

And Parsons, a former first-round draft pick who himself went on to be Defensive Rookie of the Year, is now expecting similarly huge things from Smith.

