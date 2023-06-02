WATCH: Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown sings on stage at rookie event

Former Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown has a hidden talent.

The Dallas Cowboys selected Overshown in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft for his athleticism and versatile on the football field. However, he excels off the field in a skill you may not expect: singing.

At the Bank of America Rookie Premiere on Thursday, Overshown was asked what skill or talent he would feel confident in challenging his draft classmates with. Overshown quickly responded that he could out-sing anyone on the stage.

Overshown proved it wasn’t all talk. He stood up on stage in front of the crowd and started singing Josh Turner’s popular single “Your Man.”

How do you think he did?

TURN IT UP!🔊 @AGENT0__ has a bright future ahead of him on the field, but he has a hidden talent too! He rocked the house during the Bank of America Rookie Premiere today. What a moment @dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/InFkqTXkDk — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) June 2, 2023

