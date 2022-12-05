WATCH: Cowboys’ Lamb pirouettes off tackle, strolls in for TD

The Cowboys offense started the game with a three-and-out then spotted the Colts a field goal due to a fair catch interference penalty by cornerback Kelvin Joseph. Slow starts have plagued Dallas, but quarterback Dak Prescott got rolling after the first drive.

Quick throws to running back Tony Pollard and tight end Dalton Schultz for first downs sparked the Cowboys into Indianapolis territory, then the run game got to work. Ezekiel Elliott ran the ball four straight times, including a fourth-down conversion as the fullback on the play.

On third down in the red zone, Prescott delivered a pass short to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and he was dragged down short of the line to gain, but he showed impressive balance to keep his body off of the turf and spun off the defender, high-stepping into the endzone with confused Colts defenders watching.

The third-down success continues since Prescott’s return and Lamb has tied season touchdown total from 2021 with six. With the score, Dallas takes a 7-3 lead in AT&T Stadium.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire