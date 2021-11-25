WATCH: Cowboys’ Kelvin Joseph, Raiders’ Teamer ejected for fighting

The Dallas Cowboys have had to fight the referees and the Raiders all day long, but coming out of the half they had to actually fight. After a three-and-out forced Las Vegas to punt, the kick sailed out of bounds after bouncing right inside the sideline. Play over, right? Wrong.

Special teameers Kelvin Joseph and Roderic Teamer got tangled up and kept tussling past the bench and into a rail. Before long, both teams were involved in a scrum off the side of the field. When the dust settled, both of the key combatants were called for unsportsmanlike conduct and had been tossed from the game.

#Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph and #Raiders S Roderic Teamer ejected after this one pic.twitter.com/QvzzF2bsI8 — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) November 25, 2021

During the scrum, field judge Tom Hill was hit on the face, causing a small cut on his chin. On replay it appeared that Joseph was on the receiving end of the aggression and was defending himself, but it doesn’t matter his day is over.

