WATCH: Cowboys’ Ito Smith is 21st Cowboy to score in 2021

If quarterback Dak Prescott’s five touchdowns weren’t enough, the first drive with him on the sideline needed 2:28 to go 52 yards and score a touchdown. This time, it was running back Ito Smith with a rush to tie the NFL record with 21 players scoring a touchdown, the first team to do it since the 2007 Patriots.

Dallas has all but sealed the win over Philadelphia in dominant fashion on the road and the Cowboys will move to 6-0 against the NFC East heading into the playoffs.