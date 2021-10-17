WATCH: Cowboys’ Gregory levels Mac Jones on violent strip sack

The Dallas defense has been in trouble so far, giving up two touchdowns on two drives without much resistance. To make it worse, the Patriots were threatening in Cowboys territory on their third drive.

On a 2nd down play at the 25-yard line, a touchdown catch for Jakobi Meyers was called back after defensive end Randy Gregory was held by James Ferentz. Meyers made the play with cornerback Trevon Diggs covering, which would’ve been the first he’s conceded in 2021. The very next play, Gregory blew by the right tackle and hammered Mac Jones to force the fumble, which was recovered by defensive end Chauncey Golston.

Dallas took over on offense and the defense gets their first stop of the game, beginning to settle in on the road. The drive ended in a field goal when WR Cedrick Wilson was unable to keep the ball while going to the ground in the end zone.

Dallas trails 14-10.

Like this article?

Sign up for the Cowboys Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Cowboys Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.