WATCH: Cowboys greats Pearson, Irvin, Bryant join CeeDee Lamb in TV ad convening ’88 Club’ for first time

Cowboys fans will no doubt get an eyeful of CeeDee Lamb during Sunday night’s game, when the wide receiver is expected to be an integral part of the team’s 2022 season opener against Tampa Bay in a primetime matchup.

But those who pay close attention during the commercial breaks will also see Lamb take part in a cool bit of franchise history.

Lamb will star alongside former Cowboys receivers Drew Pearson, Michael Irvin, and Dez Bryant in a new ad for Chipotle. For the fast casual chain, it marks the launch of some new menu items. For fans of America’s Team, it commemorates the first time all four members of the Cowboys’ vaunted “88 Club” met in person.

In the :30 spot debuting during Sunday Night Football, the quartet of pass-catchers talk about the significance of wearing the iconic No. 88 jersey in Dallas, which they all sported for their respective playing careers. Lamb even alludes to the short time immediately following his selection by the Cowboys- in the first round of 2020’s draft- when he announced he wanted to wear No. 10.

In the end, team owner Jerry Jones successfully lobbied Lamb to wear the famed 88 to honor an old college friend, but also to carry on the number’s larger-than-life tradition in Dallas.

The “88 Club” ad (and the behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot) is a fun chance to see the four Cowboys greats chop it up, but Chipotle is hoping it will also lure fans into its more than 3,000 restaurants. “The 88 Club” Menu is already up and running at the Mexican chain and includes the favorite go-to orders of Lamb, Pearson, Irvin, and Bryant.

The CeeDee Lamb Bowl, for example, is white rice, half-chicken, half-steak, fresh tomato salsa, extra cheese, and queso blanco. The Drew Pearson Tacos are three soft flour tortillas filled with steak, romaine lettuce, and cheese. The Michael Irvin Bowl features brown rice and black beans among its ingredients with guacamole on the side; the Dez Bryant Bowl is a chicken bowl with white rice and other toppings.

Story continues

The personalized menu items are set to be offered for just a limited time, but the members of The 88 Club seem intent on doing more as a foursome, even beyond burritos.

Nothin but respect for these guys at the first ever meeting of the 88 Club 🖤 Great day eating @ChipotleTweets and learning from the best. https://t.co/KZ8PJqTGz2. @DezBryant @michaelirvin88 @88DrewPearson #ChipotlePartner pic.twitter.com/OWgAhqtwfW — CeeDee Lamb (@_CeeDeeThree) September 7, 2022

“We had the 88, but we all brought style,” Pearson told the group. “We got something special. We need to stay linked.”

List

10 bad things I'm thinking about the Cowboys 2022 season

List

Cowboys News: Dak's accuracy, Payton's pick, Jerry's fuzzy math

List

Cowboys unveil first unofficial depth chart of regular season for Week 1 vs Buccaneers

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire