WATCH: Cowboys’ Ferguson scores first career TD, makes game 1 score

The nightmare first half was quickly erased from the Cowboys’ memory at halftime as they came out with a quick stop and touchdown to cut it to a 10-point deficit. The loss of Lane Johnson for the Eagles has set up linebacker Micah Parsons against a backup.

Dallas forced another Philadelphia punt and wide receiver KaVontae Turpin ripped off a strong return but a holding penalty by cornerback Kelvin Joseph forced quarterback Cooper Rush to start from his own 7-yard line. Life was made easier for Rush with running back Ezekiel Elliott delivering against the Eagles as he’s done so often in his career.

With goal to go, Kellen Moore drew up a play action pass yet again and Rush went to tight end Jake Ferguson, who made the grab and danced by defenders for his first career touchdown.

Cooper Rush leads a 93-yard drive to cut it to 3!

The Cowboys marched down the field on a 93-yard drive and the already nervous Eagles crowd is silent as it’s a 20-17 game early in the fourth quarter.

