WATCH: Cowboys’ Elliott carries defenders for his second TD of the game

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has dominated in home games during the 2021 season and he’s keeping the mantra alive against Washington in Week 16. Prescott is 16-for-17 for 181 yards and two touchdowns.

On top of his impressive performance early in AT&T Stadium, running back Ezekiel Elliott looks healthy and is punishing the Football Team defenders for trying to bring him down. For a third-straight offensive drive, Dallas has scored a touchdown and Elliott has his second score of the game, carrying multiple defenders into the endzone.

Elliott’s 11 -yard touchdown scamper is his 10th rushing score of the year and 12th from scrimmage. Following a Washington score, the Cowboys offense responded and Dallas holds a 28-7 lead with plenty of time left in the first half to add onto it.