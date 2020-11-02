Watch: Cowboys’ Diggs brings in over-shoulder INT for 2nd pick vs Eagles

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is having himself a day, picking off his second Carson Wentz pass in the end zone on the opening drive of the Philadephia Eagles opening drive of the third quarter.

Diggs has been tested frequently this year, but tonight it’s not gone the way it had gone for every other quarterback in he’d faced to date.





Diggs is now the team’s leader in interceptions, tying and then surpassing Chidobe Awuzie’s seemingly insurmountable one pick lead.

The Cowboys now have more turnovers in this one game than they’d forced all year to this point. If November is a time to be thankful, the Dallas defense is giving thanks for Carson Wentz.