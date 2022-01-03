WATCH: Cowboys cut into 4th quarter lead with Cedrick Wilson TD grab

The Dallas Cowboys found themselves down 22-7 late in the third quarter, having struggled on both sides of the ball for most of the game. After another three-and-out from the offense, Dallas got some help from their opportunistic defense. Defensive ends Randy Gregory and Dorance Armstrong combined on a pressure of Kyler Murray and Armstrong finished the job to give the offense back the ball.

Adding to the help, the special teams has been impressive and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who has just a single catch, returned the short punt 17 yards to the Arizona 31. Quarterback Dak Prescott put together a solid drive, albeit didn’t look pretty but a huge 4th-down conversion from Prescott led to a touchdown throw to wide receiver Cedrick Wilson.

Dallas had a delay-of-game on the 2-pt conversion attempt and kicker Greg Zuerlein came out and snuck in the extra-point after missing a 43-yard field goal early in the contest. Now, the Cowboys sit eight points behind with over 13 minutes left to come back.