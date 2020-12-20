Watch: Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb returns onside kick attempt for a TD

Dallas Cowboys rookie CeeDee Lamb was on the hands team Sunday as the San Francisco 49ers prepared for an onside kick attempt.

They usually don’t work and occasionally backfire in the manner they did when the former Oklahoma star corraled the kick and took it all the way to the end zone for a Dallas touchdown.

That goes down as a 47-yard kickoff return for a TD that made it 41-27 after the PAT.

SF did close within 41-33 when Kendrick Bourne came down with a Hail Mary! for a TD on the final play of its loss.