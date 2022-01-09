WATCH: Cowboys break franchise scoring mark with Prescott-Wilson TD

Fast starts have been few and far between for a Dallas offense that has looked subpar to their standards since the bye week. The Cowboys had failed to score a first-drive touchdown since Week 10 and finally broke the curse in Philadelphia.

Following a first-drive touchdown from the Eagles, quarterback Dak Prescott got right to business and went 5-for-6 on his first drive, his only incompletion being a dropped pass by wide receiver Cedrick Wilson on third down in opposing territory. After a fourth-down conversion, Prescott went back to Wilson on a rub route that left him wide open and he waltzed in for a 15-yard score.

It was Dallas’ 10th straight touchdown in the red zone on the season, and set Dallas’ franchise single-season scoring record, with 486. They had been tied with the 1983 team entering the contest.

The touchdown is a sight for sore eyes after a slew of ugly starts from Kellen Moore’s offense and the success hinged on Prescott finding his biggest playmakers in wide receivers Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb for three catches and 33 yards. Dallas’ score ties the game at 7 in Lincoln Financial Field.

