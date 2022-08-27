WATCH: Cowboys’ Bell’s INT leads to toe-tap highlight from WR Brandon Smith

As an undrafted rookie, Cowboys’ safety Markquese Bell was on the radar to earn a spot on the 53-man roster after an eye-opening training camp and solid preseason. To cap it off, Bell was in the right place at the right time for an interception against Seattle. Quarterback Dak Prescott interrupted his interview to celebrate the big moment from the Florida A&M product.

As the preseason comes to a close, Bell may have secured his spot on the roster for Week 1. The takeaway gifted the Dallas offense another short field, this one from the Seahawks 13-yard line.

Cowboys receiver Brandon Smith quickly jumped into the spotlight with a toe-tap touchdown grab that even had the officials uncertain but they corrected the initial call and ruled it a 8-yard touchdown grab for the fellow undrafted rookie.

The throw from quarterback Will Grier may be his best on the night and it’s his second score of the game. Smith’s touchdown ties the game at 20 and gives the Cowboys a chance to end their preseason on a high-note win.

