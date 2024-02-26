How to watch Coventry vs Maidstone FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for FA Cup game today

Maidstone beat Ipswich last month (Getty Images)

Non-league Maidstone United will continue their FA Cup journey away at Championship side Coventry later today.

While perhaps not quite the glamour tie manager George Elokobi and his players were hoping for, it could be another famous night in the world’s oldest club competition.

They have already beaten high-flying Ipswich from the second tier and so the Stones have little to fear, despite the vast differences in league position and spending power.

The Sky Blues, meanwhile, will be confident themselves. This is a golden chance of making it into the quarter-finals for a team sitting just outside the Championship play-off spots.

Here’s how to watch all the FA Cup action later today.

How to watch Coventry vs Maidstone

TV channel: The game will be broadcast free-to-air coverage on ITV4. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off.

Live stream: ITVX (free with a subscription) will offer a live stream service.