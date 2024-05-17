WATCH: Courtney Deifel and players preview Fayetteville Regional

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas softball team is gearing up for the Fayetteville Regional which starts on Friday night.

Joining the Hogs in the Regional, Arizona, Villanova and Southeast Missouri.

All four teams got a chance to practice on Thursday at Bogle Park and after practice spoke with the media.

To see what Courtney Deifel, Morgan Leinstock and Bri Ellis had to say about the field this weekend and more, click the video next to the headline.

The Hogs kick off Regional play on Friday night as they take on Southeast Missouri at 7:30 p.m. at Bogle Park.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.