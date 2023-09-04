WATCH: Country music superstar Morgan Wallen wears Sean Taylor jersey at concert
Country music superstar Morgan Wallen is one of the more popular musicians in the country, playing in front of sold-out crowds on a nightly basis.
One week before the Washington Commanders open the 2023 NFL season at FedEx Field against the Arizona Cardinals, Wallen brought his “One Night at a Time” world tour to Washington’s home stadium.
Wallen, who has won numerous awards and enjoyed record-breaking success atop the Billboard, often performs in a jersey representing the home team. For his concert at FedEx Field, that meant wearing a Commanders’ jersey.
His choice? The legendary No. 21, worn by the late, great Sean Taylor.
Washington is singing “Last Night” with #MorganWallen during his “One Night At A Time World Tour” at FedEX Field. pic.twitter.com/cm9dTkRsyj
— Morgan Wallen (@UpdatesOfMorgan) September 3, 2023
OK, we know, Taylor never played for the Commanders. Taylor’s career spanned from 2004-07 when he played for the then-Redskins. In 2021, Washington retired Taylor’s No. 21. Last year, the franchise unveiled a Taylor memorial outside of FedEx Field, which drew criticism.
It sounds like a good time was had by all.
One of my favorite artists tonight here at FedEx Field @MorganWallen!
What a show! pic.twitter.com/bJsoDfbLoN
— Johnny Grassi, MPS-SIM 🎟 🏟 (@CommanderGrassi) September 3, 2023