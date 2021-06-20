WATCH: Could a darkhorse candidate emerge as the favorite for the Celtics top job?

While there certainly wasn’t the sort of head coaching search the contemporary NBA demands at that time, when it was time to bring on Brad Stevens as the new top dog of the Boston Celtics, his out-of-nowhere hire actually surprised all of us and could perhaps end up being the path the team takes to replace Stevens in that role.

With a handful of candidates of color being bandied about by the press, could there be a dark horse candidate emerging as if out of nowhere for the hire for the second time in a row? Host of his eponymous podcast, on its most recent episode, CLNS’ Media’s Cedric Maxwell revealed he has just such a candidate in mind.

The former NBA Finals MVP gets into that, the Kemba Walker trade and lots more with co-host Josue Pavón in the video embedded below.

