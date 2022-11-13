WATCH: Who could catch a critter in the Bills locker room?
What would you do if you needed help catching a raccoon running around your home? Probably call an expert.
But the next best thing might be calling… Isaiah McKenzie?
The Bills put together a video at practice this week asking players who they’d task with such a thing. McKenzie was the most-popular answer.
See who else got some… critter love…? in the video below:
There's only one obvious answer to this question. 🤣@LabattUSA | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/Nhfvf1DEJI
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 11, 2022
Related
Ike Boettger makes first appearance at Bills practice in 2022
Harrison Phillips: Bills-Vikings will be 'very emotional'
PFF: Bills are second-most popular pick for Odell Beckham Jr.