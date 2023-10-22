Watch: Cosmo’s latest stunt got him another ‘best mascot’ nomination from social media

Cosmo plays a drum during a break in a football game between BYU and Cincinnati at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. The BYU mascot performed a fire dance for his latest stunt. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Cosmo once again got a “best mascot” nomination from social media following his latest stunt, which came during BYU’s win over Texas Tech on Saturday.

The BYU mascot kicked off the traditional start-of-the-fourth-quarter hype routine as he typically does — banging the drums as the stadium quiets.

But this time, during Saturday night’s homecoming game in Provo, Cosmo joined the fire knife dancers on the field.

seriously tho… what can’t I do pic.twitter.com/l5Nxn6chdZ — Cosmo Cougar (@byu_cosmo) October 22, 2023

RT if you want my workout plan pic.twitter.com/R0l575Gm7x — Cosmo Cougar (@byu_cosmo) October 22, 2023

The Yahoo Sports X account asked if Cosmo was the “best mascot in college football.”