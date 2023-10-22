Watch: Cosmo’s latest stunt got him another ‘best mascot’ nomination from social media
Cosmo once again got a “best mascot” nomination from social media following his latest stunt, which came during BYU’s win over Texas Tech on Saturday.
The BYU mascot kicked off the traditional start-of-the-fourth-quarter hype routine as he typically does — banging the drums as the stadium quiets.
But this time, during Saturday night’s homecoming game in Provo, Cosmo joined the fire knife dancers on the field.
seriously tho… what can’t I do pic.twitter.com/l5Nxn6chdZ
— Cosmo Cougar (@byu_cosmo) October 22, 2023
RT if you want my workout plan pic.twitter.com/R0l575Gm7x
— Cosmo Cougar (@byu_cosmo) October 22, 2023
The Yahoo Sports X account asked if Cosmo was the “best mascot in college football.”
Best mascot in in CFB? 👀
(via @byu_cosmo)pic.twitter.com/Vt1LRTOXBK
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 22, 2023