Watch Corey Seager Record Second Three-Homer Game For The Dodgers

Shortstop Corey Seager became just the fourth Dodgers player to hit three home runs on two occasions.

The Dodgers already led the Mets 10-0 through five innings on Tuesday when Seager stepped up to hit his third dinger as part of a 4-4 night that also included a double and produced six RBIs.

Seager, who is still only 23, had an opportunity to make it four with the bases loaded.

Joe Robbins/Getty

He got good wood on the pitch and sent it to deep left-center but the ball fell just short and was caught just off the warning track, leaving Seager to make-do with just the three. The Dodgers went on to win the game 12-0.

Watch all three here:

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/cz67GV4_5ks" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

It was in June last season that Seager hit his first homer for the Dodgers, and Tuesday night saw him become the 104th player in baseball history to have two three-homer games.

In the Dodgers record books, he joins Duke Snider, Shawn Green and Adrian Gonzalez.

If Seager goes one step further and manages a four-homer game he would be in the company of Green and Gil Hodges as the only Dodgers players to do it.

A Charlotte, North Carolina native, Seager was called up by the LA Dodgers in 2015 and became the youngest Opening Day starting shortstop the following year.

At the end of the year, Seager was awarded with the Silver Slugger Award, becoming the third Dodgers rookie to win the trophy, and he was also named unanimously as the National League Rookie of the Year.

