WATCH: Cordarrelle Patterson returns kickoff 104 yards for TD
Heading into Monday night’s game, the Chicago Bears had scored just seven points in the third quarter all season. Cordarrelle Patterson changed that with a momentum-changing kick return to open the second half.
Just when the Bears needed a spark, Patterson delivered with a 104-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to give the Bears a 13-7 lead.
.@ceeflashpee84 SAID ✌️!!
104 yards to DA HOUSE.
📺 ESPN
📱: https://t.co/yfm0Jlb8p7#MINvsCHI | #DaBears pic.twitter.com/1GlnjWa6gh
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 17, 2020
That was the eighth kickoff-return touchdown of Patterson’s career, which tied him with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington for the all-time lead.
Patterson’s 104-yard kickoff return is the longest in Bears history, surpassing Gale Sayers’ 103-yarder against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 17, 1967.
The Bears lead 13-10 in the third quarter.