Watch: Cordarrelle Patterson returns kickoff 104 yards for record-equaling TD
The Chicago Bears had been outscored 56-7 in the third quarter of their first eight games. It took 14 seconds and a record-equaling performance to match their season output Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings.
Cordarrelle Patterson took the second-half kickoff back 104 yards for the eighth kickoff return touchdown of his NFL career. After the PAT, the Bears had a 13-7 lead.
The kickoff return for a TD puts Patterson in a tie with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington for the most in NFL history.
Five others, including the late Bears great Gale Sayers, are tied with six kickoff returns for a touchdown.
