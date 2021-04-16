Watch: Cordarrelle Patterson has longest play in NFL history

The Atlanta Falcons signed veteran wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson to a one-year deal on Thursday and the former first-round pick is set to replace Brandon Powell as the team’s starting kick returner.

Patterson should bring some punch to the Falcons’ special teams unit. In 2020, he returned 35 kicks for 1,017 yards (29.06 yard per return) and a touchdown. Over his eight-year professional career, Patterson has accumulated 7,118 return yards and eight touchdowns, including the longest play in NFL history.

During his rookie season with the Vikings, Patterson returned a kick against the Packers 109 yards for a score on the team’s opening drive. Check it out below, courtesy of the Falcons’ Twitter account.

The owner of the longest play in NFL history = @ceeflashpee84. 📺:: https://t.co/8tGnbNnWW3 pic.twitter.com/P2dkLV3dNw — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 15, 2021

Patterson, 30, would go on to make several more highlight plays over the next seven seasons. The former Tennessee speedster has been named to four Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams.

Atlanta averaged 23.5 yards per return last season, and with Powell signing in Buffalo, the team had a need for an impact player on special teams. Patterson isn’t just a weapon in the return game, though, he’s racked up over 2,000 receiving yards and over 1,000 rushing yards since 2013.

