How to Watch Copa América 2024

Thousands of soccer fans are eagerly waiting the Copa América 2024 kick-off. For the second time in history, the event dubbed “The World’s Oldest Continental Tournament” will take place in the United States.

On Thursday (June 20), the 71,000-seat Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will witness the inauguration of Copa América 2024, marking the start of an exciting month of soccer. The opening ceremony will begin one hour before the first match, scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, where the Argentina national team, champions of Copa América 2021, will face Canada.

More from Billboard

The men’s soccer tournament, hosted by the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol), will be played in 14 venues across the U.S., including cities such as Las Vegas, Kansas City and Los Angeles. The 32-game competition will culminate on July 14 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, where the top two teams will face off for the championship title in its 48th edition.

This year, the tournament adopted a new format with the participation of 16 teams, instead of the usual 12, which will compete for the title of champion of Copa América 2024. Among them, 10 teams represent the Conmebol and six represent the northern confederation, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf).

For the complete tournament schedule, click here.

Here’s how to watch Copa America 2024.

In the United States:

Copa América 2024 will be available in Spanish in the United States on Univision, TUDN and UniMás. It will also be available on FuboTV and TUDN streaming services.

In Latin America:

In Mexico, Televisa, Canal 5 and Azteca 7 television channels will broadcast the matches. They will also be available through TUDN on a paid basis and the streaming application VIX for free.

In Colombia, the matches will be broadcast free of charge on Caracol and RCN channels. They will also be available through DIRECTV’s paid signal.

In Argentina, they will be available for free on TV Pública, Telefe, TyC Sports. In addition, DIRECTV will have the games for a monthly subscription.

In Spain:

The 3Cat platform will have all 32 matches free of charge. They will also be available in their entirety on the Movistar+ subscription service, as well as through TV3 and Esport3.

Best of Billboard