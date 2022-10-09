Watch: Cooper Kupp ties game with 75-yard touchdown reception

The Los Angeles Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp made the impossible happen, breaking off a 75-yard touchdown reception midway through the second quarter to help give the team an early lead. Against man coverage, Kupp found his seam in the middle of the field and caught a perfect pass from Matthew Stafford in stride to score the first Rams touchdown of the day.

Watch a clip of the highlight-reel play here, and notice how Kupp flat out-runs his opponents en route to a six-point score:

Cooper Kupp cannot be covered 💨

It took a nice adjustment to bring this ball in, and with such a great catch, Kupp has officially put his stamp on this Week 5 matchup. Dallas had no answer for his abilities on this play, and Los Angeles is likely to keep feeding him as the game wears on if they keep getting results like this.

The point-after try following this touchdown was converted, so the Rams had a brief lead as the clock ticked in the second quarter. On Dallas’ ensuing drive when they got the ball back, running back Tony Pollard would score a long touchdown of his own, rumbling for 57 yards to get the Cowboys back on top.

