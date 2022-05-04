Watch Cooper Kupp throw out the first pitch at the Dodgers game

The Lombardi Trophy has been making the rounds over the last couple of weeks, going on tour with the Rams. It made a stop at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night, with Cooper Kupp, Cam Akers and Nick Scott bringing it to the game.

Kupp got the chance to throw out the first pitch, too, and he threw a strike from the rubber. He may not be a quarterback, but Kupp’s arm is pretty good.

The Dodgers went on to beat the Giants on Tuesday night, 3-1. Julio Urias pitched a gem, throwing six shutout innings with four strikeouts and just four hits allowed.

Below are some other videos and photos shared by the Rams and Dodgers from last night’s win.

Rams in the house! pic.twitter.com/e8dQlTBRu0 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 4, 2022

🗣IT’S TIME FOR DODGER BASEBALL pic.twitter.com/Q5dFDCOagw — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 4, 2022