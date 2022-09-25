Watch: Cooper Kupp takes handoff 20 yards for 4th TD of season, 1st rushing TD of career

Cooper Kupp is in the end zone so much, stadiums around the NFL are going to start charging him rent. He scored his fourth touchdown of the season already on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, this time it came on the ground.

He took a jet sweep handoff from Matthew Stafford and ran it 20 yards to the end zone for his first career rushing touchdown. He almost went untouched before getting a little shove near the pylon, but he still managed to sneak into the end zone.

The score put the Rams up 10-0 early against the Cardinals after getting a field goal on their opening drive. So far, Kupp already has 34 yards receiving and 20 yards rushing with one touchdown.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire