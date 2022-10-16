Watch: Cooper Kupp rumbles for 22-yard reception vs. Panthers

As the NFL’s leading receiver heading into this week, Cooper Kupp has exceeded all expectations for the Los Angeles Rams in 2022. He has caught all four of his targets in the first half of the team’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers this week, including an incredible catch-and-run on a screen pass midway through the second quarter.

Check out his highlight reel effort on this play, where he made an incredible extension for the catch and rumbled for 22 yards, dragging defenders downfield:

Los Angeles is still looking to get their offensive gears turning, but this play constituted a big momentum shift as they drove to put points on the board in the second quarter. Whether they will be able to maintain their head of steam remains to be seen, but with big plays like this coming from their superstar wideout, it isn’t out of the question that they might break a few more big plays before the game ends.

Kupp has been a rock on the Rams’ struggling offense and has been quarterback Matthew Stafford’s favorite target this season. The unit has lived and died by his production, and this play is sure to have an impact on the team’s second-half game plan. Watch for them to get the ball into Kupp’s hands early and often as they look to put this matchup away as soon as possible.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire