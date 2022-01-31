Watch: Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods share emotional moment after Rams beat 49ers

When the Los Angeles Rams made a run to the Super Bowl three years ago, they did so without Cooper Kupp. He tore his ACL late in the season and was forced to miss the rest of the year – including Super Bowl LIII.

This year, it’s Robert Woods who the Rams will be missing in the big game. Woods tore his ACL in November and he’s been out ever since. He won’t be on the field in Super Bowl LVI, which is heartbreaking for the veteran receiver.

If anyone knows what it’s like to miss a big game, it’s Kupp. He and Woods shared an emotional moment after the Rams’ 20-17 win over the 49ers in the NFC title game. It’s great to see Woods on the field celebrating with his teammates, but he would’ve loved to be out there and playing a part in the victory.