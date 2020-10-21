Watch: Cooper Kupp mic’d up vs. 49ers, talks route running with Robert Woods

Cooper Kupp had a rough performance against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. He caught just three of the nine passes thrown his way, gaining only 11 yards – seven of which came on one play.

He also dropped a would-be touchdown in the end zone, had another drop in the middle of the field earlier in the game and couldn’t track down a deep pass from Jared Goff down the left hash.

It had the potential to be a good game for Kupp, but he and Goff just seemed like they were off throughout the night. You wouldn’t get that sense from the video shared by the Rams Wednesday, which featured a mic’d-up Kupp.

It was still an entertaining peek behind the curtain and showed Kupp talking to Robert Woods about route running, a funny exchange with George Kittle and other conversations had throughout the night, but it didn’t show Kupp’s reactions to any of his miscues.





On Tuesday, two days after the Rams’ 24-16 loss to the 49ers, Kupp took to Twitter to say his performance wasn’t close to the standards he sets for himself. He plans to work hard and bounce back from his shaky outing with an even better one in Week 7 against the Bears.

4-2. Not up to our standards on Sunday, definitely not up to the standards I have for myself. Reflect, rectify, respond. Only thing I know to do. Full steam ahead. Let's get it! pic.twitter.com/lxHhhO4qYU — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) October 20, 2020



