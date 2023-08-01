Watch: Cooper Kupp made a slick sliding TD grab on a perfect throw from Stetson Bennett

Cooper Kupp is back from the ankle injury that caused him to miss about half of the 2022 season and he looks every bit like the star receiver he’s been for the last few years. He’s already making highlight-reel catches in training camp, with this great grab on Monday coming on a throw from rookie quarterback Stetson Bennett.

During some red zone work, Bennett threw a perfect pass to the back of the end zone where only Kupp could get it. Kupp reached out and snagged the throw, sliding to the ground while staying in bounds for six points.

The throw was fantastic, right over the linebacker, Christian Rozeboom. But the catch was even better.

It’s what we’ve come to expect from No. 10 week in and week out, which is why he should’ve been voted higher than 47th on the NFL’s Top 100 Players list.

