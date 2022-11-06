Watch: Cooper Kupp burns Buccaneers for 69-yard TD

Cooper Kupp has never had fewer than nine catches and 96 yards in four games against the Buccaneers, and he’s well on his way to burning them for another huge performance on Sunday.

In the second quarter, Kupp caught a 69-yard pass from Matthew Stafford, turning it into a touchdown to put the Rams up 7-3. Kupp somehow snuck behind the defense and ran wide open, and thankfully Stafford was able to recover after bobbling the snap.

It’s never a good idea to leave a wide receiver this open, especially not the guy who led the NFL in receiving yards last season.

This catch by Kupp was the 500th of his career, which ranks fourth all-time in Rams franchise history.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire