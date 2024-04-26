WATCH: Cooper Beebe previews NFL Draft on 27 News

KANSAS CITY, KS. (KSNT) – K-State’s Cooper Beebe is ready for the next step in his football journey after racking up the honors in five years as a Wildcat.

Beebe earned Consensus All-American status and was named the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year twice during his time in Manhattan. More importantly, at least to him, he leaves with a Big 12 Championship.

Now, the KCK native is just one call away from dreams becoming a reality. Beebe joined 27 News at 6 for a pair of live interviews just ahead of the first day of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday.

“There’s definitely a lot of emotions, definitely a lot anxiety not knowing where you’re going to go,” Beebe said. “I think you get kind of an idea of what teams are interested but you really don’t know until you get that phone call. There’s definitely a lot of nerves but there’s a lot of excitement too. This is my dream. To know it’s going to come true is pretty exciting.”

27 News will have more coverage throughout draft weekend, including the reaction from Beebe and his family when his name gets called in the draft.

