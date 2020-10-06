WATCH: Controversial call costs Patriots a turnover vs. Chiefs

Justin Leger

WATCH: Controversial call costs Pats a turnover vs. Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots found themselves on the wrong side of a controversial call by the officiating crew during Monday night's game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

In the second quarter, linebacker Chase Winovich put pressure on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes who appeared to cough up the ball before going down. The ball landed into the hands of the Patriots LB Shiquile Calhoun, but the play was blown dead and ruled a sack rather than a turnover.

Watch the play below:

Obviously, that questionable whistle caused quite a stir on Twitter:

The Chiefs drive ended with a punt, but that should-have-been interception would have given the Patriots prime field position and a chance to make things even more interesting at the end of the first half.

The Patriots entered the locker room for halftime down 6-3.