WATCH: Controversial call costs Patriots a turnover vs. Chiefs

WATCH: Controversial call costs Pats a turnover vs. Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots found themselves on the wrong side of a controversial call by the officiating crew during Monday night's game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

In the second quarter, linebacker Chase Winovich put pressure on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes who appeared to cough up the ball before going down. The ball landed into the hands of the Patriots LB Shiquile Calhoun, but the play was blown dead and ruled a sack rather than a turnover.

Watch the play below:

Obviously, that questionable whistle caused quite a stir on Twitter:

Why on Earth was there a whistle? — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 6, 2020

Why is the whistle blown? — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 6, 2020

That whistle was ... premature. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) October 6, 2020

Why are they blowing it dead??? — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 6, 2020

Bill is upset enough to pull down two masks. He has every right. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 6, 2020

Truly one of the worst calls you will ever see — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) October 6, 2020

They really said that... Patrick Mahomes was.... down before that ball went out... when he was basically... standing up right.... pic.twitter.com/3Eg9KuGVIb — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) October 6, 2020

The refs on that play. pic.twitter.com/GsfaX3p6A9 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 6, 2020

Ball never even hit the ground. That should've been an INT. Wow. https://t.co/ttIoPAiCHR — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) October 6, 2020

Doesn’t happen often but Pats totally jobbed on that call. — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) October 6, 2020

Wtf was that. That’s a fumble!!!! God dammit — Patrick Chung (@PatrickChung23) October 6, 2020

The Chiefs drive ended with a punt, but that should-have-been interception would have given the Patriots prime field position and a chance to make things even more interesting at the end of the first half.

The Patriots entered the locker room for halftime down 6-3.