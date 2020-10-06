WATCH: Controversial call costs Patriots a turnover vs. Chiefs

WATCH: Controversial call costs Pats a turnover vs. Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots found themselves on the wrong side of a controversial call by the officiating crew during Monday night's game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.
In the second quarter, linebacker Chase Winovich put pressure on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes who appeared to cough up the ball before going down. The ball landed into the hands of the Patriots LB Shiquile Calhoun, but the play was blown dead and ruled a sack rather than a turnover.
Watch the play below:
Terrible call. The #Patriots should have the football. Also...Mahomes still doesn't trust what he's seeing and when he's seeing it, he's seeing his guys covered. #Patriots #Chiefs @nflnetwork @AroundTheNFL pic.twitter.com/Lf6sKKNhQg— Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 6, 2020
Obviously, that questionable whistle caused quite a stir on Twitter:
Why on Earth was there a whistle?— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 6, 2020
Why is the whistle blown?— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 6, 2020
That whistle was ... premature.— Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) October 6, 2020
Why are they blowing it dead???— Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 6, 2020
Bill is upset enough to pull down two masks. He has every right.— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 6, 2020
Truly one of the worst calls you will ever see— Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) October 6, 2020
What was THAT?!? #NEvsKC— Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) October 6, 2020
They really said that... Patrick Mahomes was.... down before that ball went out... when he was basically... standing up right.... pic.twitter.com/3Eg9KuGVIb— Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) October 6, 2020
The refs on that play. pic.twitter.com/GsfaX3p6A9— Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 6, 2020
Ball never even hit the ground. That should've been an INT. Wow. https://t.co/ttIoPAiCHR— Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) October 6, 2020
Doesn’t happen often but Pats totally jobbed on that call.— Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) October 6, 2020
Wtf was that. That’s a fumble!!!! God dammit— Patrick Chung (@PatrickChung23) October 6, 2020
The Chiefs drive ended with a punt, but that should-have-been interception would have given the Patriots prime field position and a chance to make things even more interesting at the end of the first half.
The Patriots entered the locker room for halftime down 6-3.