Watch: Connor McDavid closes opening night with showstopper

Connor McDavid has evidently upped his game.

The NHL’s reigning Hart Trophy winner and leader of the upstart Edmonton Oilers began a season with the highest of expectations with a natural hat trick Wednesday night versus the Calgary Flames.

McDavid required just a little patience for his third, and empty netter, but his second — without question the most eye-popping moment from opening night — displayed his entire arsenal. Collecting the puck on the boards in his own end, McDavid dashed out of the zone with speeds only he can reach before coolly flipping the puck over the shoulder of Mike Smith.

That’s nine goals and 13 points in eight games for McDavid in chapters of the Battle of Alberta.