WATCH: Connor Heyward catches first NFL touchdown

Connor Heyward was a staple of the Michigan State offense over the past four seasons, playing both running back and tight end for the Spartans.

Following his Michigan State career, Heyward was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

In his rookie season with the Steelers, Heyward has been eased slowly into the offense but has gotten more involved as the season has gone on.

Now, in the Steelers week 13 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, Heyward caught his first career touchdown on a 17 yard pass from Kenny Pickett.

Watch it here:

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

More Spartans in the NFL!

Michigan State football LB Ben VanSumeren declares for 2023 NFL draft

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire