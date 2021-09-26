WATCH: Connor Heyward breaks multiple tackles for 38-yard gain against Nebraska

One of the best moves Mel Tucker made this year for his roster wasn’t a transfer, it was a position change. Connor Heyward’s move from running back to tight end has been a revelation for Michigan State football and that was on full display against Nebraska.

Deep in the second quarter, Heyward made an impressive catch, shedding a defender, and then rumbled his way forward for a 38-yard gain, setting up a field goal from Matt Coghlin.

You can watch the big play below:

We are here 👏 for 👏 Heyward 👏 runs! 38 YD run for @ConnorHeyward1. @MSU_Football pic.twitter.com/52U77sqw4Q — Michigan St. on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) September 26, 2021

