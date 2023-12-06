Watch: Connor Bedard scores stunning goal in first NHL shootout attempt originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Connor Bedard's first NHL shootout attempt was a beauty.

Two goals and an assist from Nick Foligno in regulation wasn't enough for the Chicago Blackhawks, who headed to overtime with the Nashville Predators Tuesday night at the United Center tied at 3.

After forcing Predators' goalie Juuse Saros to make two saves in extra time, Connor Bedard was called on for team's first shootout attempt of the season.

He didn't disappoint.

Bedard froze Saros with a quick wrist shot to keep things square after Gustav Nyquist scored on Soderblom in Nashville's first attempt.

Connor Bedard scores his first NHL shootout goal, and it's a BEAUTY! pic.twitter.com/kgD7aK8rGp — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) December 6, 2023

The Predators would eventually win the extra point after Ryan O'Reilly and Filip Forsberg each scored on the backhand for a one, two, three shootout victory.

Blackhawks insider Charlie Roumeliotis has more on the Blackhawks' action-packed loss here.

