WATCH: Connor Bedard scores electric first home goal for Blackhawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
If you're a believer that sports are scripted, you might want to use this as evidence.
Connor Bedard --- during the Blackhawks' first home game of the season --- scored the first goal of the game against the Las Vegas Golden Knights.
CONNOR BEDARD PUTS THE HAWKS ON THE BOARD FIRST pic.twitter.com/nGec4IyKnq
— Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) October 22, 2023
That's Bedard's second goal of the season, the first on a true shot. His first goal was on a wrap-around against the Bruins. And his first preseason goal was an empty-netter.
What a start for the Blackhawks' home slate.
