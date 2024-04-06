Watch Connor Bedard score on the NBC Sports Chicago animated broadcast

Connor Bedard scored his 22nd goal of the season against the Stars on Saturday afternoon.

Here’s how he put it in the net on NBC Sports Chicago’s animated broadcast.

NBC Sports Chicago and the Chicago Blackhawks are airing the first-ever local animated real-time sports telecast for their contest against the Stars on Saturday.

The big event, geared toward families, shows a mirrored version of Saturday’s telecast, but in an animated format, including Connor Bedard and announcers Chris Vosters and Dominic Moore.

NBC Sports Chicago and the Chicago Blackhawks are airing the first-ever local animated real-time sports telecast for their contest against the Stars on Saturday.

