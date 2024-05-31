Watch Commanders WR Luke McCaffrey’s NFLPA Rookie Premiere video

It’s an exciting time to be a fan of the Washington Commanders. There’s a new owner, a new general manager, a new coaching staff and a new quarterback.

The Commanders are coming off a strong free-agency period, during which they signed over 20 players and added nine through the 2024 NFL draft, including rookie passer Jayden Daniels. Washington’s draft class drew rave reviews from around the NFL, particularly its six selections in the draft’s first three rounds.

The Commanders selected Rice wide receiver Luke McCaffrey with the final pick in the third round. The former college quarterback is the son of former NFL star Ed McCaffrey and the younger brother of 49ers star Christian McCaffrey. He has only been playing wide receiver for two years and was among FBS leaders in touchdown receptions last season.

Along with Daniels, McCaffrey represented Washington at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere earlier this month. Overall, there were 40 rookies in attendance. The Premiere was also the first time the 2024 rookie class had the opportunity to put on their entire uniform for the first time.

Also, each rookie has their own video. We saw the one from Daniels.

Now, the NFLPA has released McCaffrey’s video. Give it a look.

