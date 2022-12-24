WATCH: Commanders WR Jahan Dotson’s touchdown to tie things up vs. 49ers

The Washington Commanders were locked in a defensive battle with the San Francisco 49ers throughout the first half of their Week 16 matchup. A Washington win would put the Commanders in a very good spot for the playoffs, but it wouldn’t be easy.

While Washington had success moving the football in the first half, one possession stalled at the San Francisco one-yard line when running back Antonio Gibson was stopped short of the goal line.

The 49ers scored a 71-yard touchdown on the following possession to take a 7-0 lead. After a defensive stop, the Niners got the ball back.

The Commanders finally had some luck on their side when San Francisco wide receiver Jauan Jennings bobbles the ball into the arms of Washington safety Darrick Forrest for an interception.

How did the Commanders respond?

A few plays later, quarterback Taylor Heinicke found rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson in the back of the end zone for a four-yard touchdown pass to tie the game.

Dotson finished the half with four receptions for 49 yards and could have had a lot more. Dotson dropped one pass that could’ve gone for a touchdown on the first drive, but he lost it in the sun. Later, he caught a deep pass from Heinicke that was nullified due to offsetting penalties.

