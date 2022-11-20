How to watch Commanders vs. Texans: Time, TV and streaming options for Week 11

The Washington Commanders [5-5] are coming off an impressive and emotional 32-21 upset win over the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. Now, Washington is back on the road for Week 11 with a game against the Houston Texans [1-7-1].

Throughout the week, both head coach Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio cautioned against the Commanders looking past the one-win Texans. Del Rio offered the following about this week’s game:

As a player who’s been a part of both sides and as a coach who’s been involved in games in those situations, I know how important it is that we prepare and that we go compete and be ready to strain for 60 minutes because the NFL is full of talented players and coaches,” Del Rio said.

“And those that are disrespected are always scary because they all have talent. We all have talent. So we are going in looking for their best and preparing respectfully because we know what it feels like to be disrespected. We were disrespected last week and have been quite a bit over the first start of this year, but it doesn’t really matter because our focus is on our preparation.”

In the past, Washington didn’t show up for games like this. Sunday is a big test for Rivera and his squad.

Here is everything you need to know to watch, listen to, or stream the Week 11 battle between the Commanders and Texans.

Washington Commanders at Houston Texans — Nov. 20, 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Commentators: Chris Myers [play-by-play, Robert Smith [analyst], & Jen Hale [sideline]

Streaming: FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: BIG 100 (WBIG-FM); here is a list of affiliates. Sirius XM Radio.

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas.

Weather: 51 degrees at kickoff, primarily cloudy, retractable roof

Referee: Scott Novak, per Football Zebras

Odds: Commanders -3, O/U 41

Injuries: Final injury report

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire