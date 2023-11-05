WATCH: Commanders vs. Patriots Week 9 preview from NFL.com

The Washington Commanders (3-5) and New England Patriots (2-6) meet on Sunday in Foxborough as Washington looks to pick up its first win over the Patriots in 20 years.

It’s a battle of struggling teams as New England has issues on offense, while the Commanders have been up-and-down offensively but struggled defensively.

It’s also a battle of young quarterbacks: New England’s Mac Jones and Washington’s Sam Howell.

The Patriots have lost four of their last five games but upset the Buffalo Bills two weeks ago. Meanwhile, Washington has lost five of its previous six despite taking the Philadelphia Eagles to the limit twice.

NFL.com presents a video preview of the Week 9 game between the Commanders and Patriots.

